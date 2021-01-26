Mngqithi - No need for Sundowns to panic despite dropped points

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says there is no need for the club to panic after three successive league draws, explaining the results are down to the number of lineup changes they have had to make recently.

The defending champions have struggled to pick up all three points in recent weeks with Swallows’ last-minute equaliser in the top-of-the- table clash this past Saturday, condemning the Brazilians to a third successive draw after they dropped points in the recent goalless draws with SuperSport United and Bloemfontein Celtic.

Despite dropping points, Sundowns are still top of the log standings and remain in pole position in the title race with 27 points after 13 games.

Mngqithi believes his team has done well to keep the momentum going despite facing several injuries and other issues, which has caused the coaches to make full use of their stacked squad.

'At Sundowns we want to win all our matches but I don't think people should panic,' said Mngqithi after watching his team concede a last-minute goal against Swallows in Tshwane on Saturday.

'I think we are at a stage where we had to play around with a lot of changes in the lineup in all the three matches. That had a very negative impact on how we have played and pushed opponents.

'I believe the guys that were not playing regularly, who are now coming to play, have given a good account of themselves. If you check all the teams we have played against, we have played against teams who have a full squad, not even one of their key players was out, and we still managed.

'Today [this past Saturday] we played with Mothobi [Mvala], who has not played as a centre back for the last three if not four seasons but he gave a good account of himself.

'For me, this is not the stage to panic. I think we are on the right track. Maybe one day we will appreciate the points that we got when the team was not complete as one would have loved because we didn't have most of the players that normally play.

'And in all these matches we didn't lose, which for me is a positive for the team.'

Sundowns are set to visit a coachless Black Leopards in their next league match in Limpopo on Wednesday, after Lidoda Duvha announced the sacking of head coach Dylan Kerr on Monday.