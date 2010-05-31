Modric spurns interest to stay
By app
LONDON - Croatia midfielder Luka Modric has signed a new six-year deal with Tottenham Hotspur, saying he had no interest in a move to the 'big clubs' that had made enquiries about him.
The 24-year-old, who joined the Premier League club in July 2008, has signed a contract to stay at White Hart Lane until 2016.
"Tottenham Hotspur gave me my chance in the Premier League and I want to go on to achieve great success here with them," Modric said on the club's website on Sunday.
"Yes, there have been enquiries from other big clubs, but I have no interest in going anywhere. Last season's top four finish was an indication of where we are as a club and I feel I can continue to improve and go on to achieve everything I want to at Spurs."
Modric had been linked in the media with a possible move to fellow Premier League sides Manchester United and Chelsea.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.