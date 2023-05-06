Mohamed Salah is an all-time great, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
The Liverpool boss believes the Egyptian forward will not be fully appreciated until he has hung up his boots
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Mohamed Salah as an 'all-time great' after the Egyptian's winning goal against Brentford at Anfield on Saturday.
Salah's first-half strike was his 100th for the Reds at Anfield and a 30th this season in all competitions.
The former Roma forward has now netted in his last nine appearances at Anfield and this one secured a 1-0 win which keeps alive hopes of a place in the Champions League next season.
Speaking after the game, Klopp hinted that Salah does not get the credit he deserves.
"I can't see him stopping, that’s just his nature. You need to have this desire to score goals," the Liverpool manager told Sky Sports. "People often forget how many goals he also sets up. He is very often involved.
"When he sits in a studio in a few years as a pundit, everybody will know how good he was when we were all watching him. A lot of people don’t appreciate players when they are still playing. For us, it’s clear. He is an all-time great."
And speaking later to BBC Radio Five Live, he added: "If everybody needs proof that Mohamed Salah is special, I don't know. That is not the case for anybody at Liverpool.
"He is one of the all-time greats. Now he is just a world-class player with a desire to score goals. He works hard to close players down. We all know that some world-class players don't have to do that."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Most Popular
By Tom Hancock
By Ben Hayward
By Conor Pope
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs