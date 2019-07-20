Mohamed Salah set to become England’s best-paid footballer with new Liverpool deal

The Sun reports that the Anfield club could offer their star forward as much as £22.4 million per year.

That equates to around £430,000 per week, which would rival the salary package of Manchester United winger Alexis Sanchez.

Salah put pen to paper on fresh terms with the Reds until 2023 last summer, but Liverpool bosses want to extend his stay by another year on more lucrative terms.

The 27-year-old has been a huge success since arriving from Roma in the summer of 2017, scoring 54 goals in 74 Premier League appearances and helping the club to Champions League glory.

Now read...

TRANSFERS Is there any point of handing in a transfer request? FourFourTwo investigates

SCREAMERS 10 incredible goals wasted in meaningless friendlies