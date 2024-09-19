Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future now clear following contract talks: report

Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool future is currently one of the key narratives at Anfield.

The Egyptian icon is now into the final year of his Liverpool contract, with the player himself admitted earlier this month that this is his ‘last season’, following his match-winning turn against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Salah turned 32 in the summer but has begun the season in blistering fashion, scoring three goals and assisting three more in Liverpool’s first four Premier League matches.

The Arne Slot era is still in its infancy (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

The winger is one of three key players, alongside skipper Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold to have entered the final year of their respective Anfield deals, with previous reports claiming that new sporting director Richard Hughes is working on new contracts for the trio.

But according to TEAMtalk, there “an expectation” at Liverpool that this will indeed be Salah’s final season with the club, with the player likely to make his long-mooted move to the Saudi Pro League next summer.

Liverpool previously rejected a £150 million bid for Salah from Al-Ittihad in the summer 2023 transfer window, with Saudi chiefs ready to make Salah one of the best-paid players ever as they look to make him the face of the SPL.

A new Liverpool deal is ‘not impossible, but unlikely’ the report adds after contract discussions recently took place. It also claims that Alexander-Arnold is more likely to sign a contract extension, rather than leave on a free transfer next summer, despite interest from Real Madrid.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, if Salah has his heart set on a move to Saudi Arabia, Liverpool simply will not be able to compete financially. Questions will be asked about the logic of turning down £150m last summer if Salah does go for nothing in 2025, but if he keeps up his early-season form, there is no reason why he cannot end on a high.

Salah is worth €55m, as per Transfermarkt. The Egyptian has scored 214 times in 354 games for the Reds.

