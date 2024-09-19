Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future now clear following contract talks: report

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's Anfield contract is up at the end of the season

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield on August 25, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Mohamed Salah in action for Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool future is currently one of the key narratives at Anfield.

The Egyptian icon is now into the final year of his Liverpool contract, with the player himself admitted earlier this month that this is his ‘last season’, following his match-winning turn against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.