Liverpool preparing double signing this January: report

The transition at Liverpool from the Jurgen Klopp era to the Arne Slot regime was one of evolution, not revolution this summer.

Joining Slot in at Anfield was a new sporting director in Richard Hughes, but the pair would make just two new signings during the transfer window, only adding one new face to this season’s playing squad.

Italy forward Federico Chiesa boosts the club’s attack after joining from Juventus, while goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will arrive next summer after rejoining Valencia on loan for the 2024/25 season.

Federico Chiesa joined over the summer

Slot has made an encouraging start with the Reds, winning his first three Premier League matches before Saturday’s defeat at home to Nottingham Forest. Liverpool quickly bounced back from that loss by coming from behind to defeat AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday night in the Champions League.

As the Dutchman gets to know his squad more, a plan for the January window now appears to be emerging. According to Football Insider, the club will look to make two signings when the window reopens after Christmas, with a defensive midfielder and a left-sided centre-back their chief targets.

The former follows their failed pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer, with Slot opting to use Ryan Gravenberch in that role so far this season.

It would appear that Liverpool will not reignite their interest in Zubimendi however, as a move there is believed to be ‘dead in the water’, but no names for either position are mentioned in the report.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A move for a left-sided centre-back looks to be a clear sign that the club are looking for Virgil van Dijk’s successor. The Reds skipper, who turned 33 his summer, is in the final year of his current deal at Anfield and a plan is needed to find his replacement.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, this is sensible planning from Liverpool. The club clearly feel that they need to add more depth and quality in the defensive midfield position, while finding a Van Dijk replacement is a clear priority, regardless of whether or not the Dutchman signs a new deal with club this season.

