Monaco's Montpellier clash off due to rain

Leonardo Jardim's men were due to be in action at the Stade Louis II on Saturday, as they seek to return to winning ways in the league after last weekend's loss at Guingamp.

However, torrential rain has made the pitch unplayable and, with forecasts suggesting no let-up in the rain, the Ligue de Football Professionnel confirmed the decision to call the game off.

Monaco sit fifth in Ligue 1, with 40 points from 24 matches.