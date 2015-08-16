Monk hopeful over Ki fitness

Garry Monk hopes to have Ki Sung-yueng available for the trip to Sunderland after the midfielder missed Saturday's Premier League victory over Newcastle United.

The South Korea international suffered a hamstring injury late in the first half of Swansea's opening-day draw with Chelsea and was absent for the 2-0 win over Steve McClaren's side at the Liberty Stadium.

Ki's solid performances in midfield last season helped Swansea achieve their highest Premier League finish and Monk says the 26-year-old could feature against the club he enjoyed a loan spell with during the 2013-14 campaign.

"It wasn't really [right] to take the risk with him [against Newcastle]," Monk explained.

"Of course he's pushing to play, but I think we'll give him that little bit more time. He'll be back in training next week ready for the Sunderland game."

One man who will definitely feature at the Stadium of Light next weekend is Bafetimbi Gomis, the striker having netted his second of the season on Saturday.

Monk added: "I knew he would score goals. It's only two games but he's contributing well, as the whole team are.

"I think it was a great build-up for that goal. I thought it was an excellent goal and that's a team goal right there.

"Bafe finished it excellent and gave us the lead that we deserved and then I thought we dominated for the whole game, which was pleasing."