Montella: I still believe Sevilla can progress

Vincenzo Montella has not given up on Sevilla's semi-finals hopes after their 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich in Champions League.

Luck was not on Sevilla's side as the Spanish outfit were beaten at home by Bayern in Tuesday's quarter-final first leg.

Pablo Sarabia put Sevilla ahead in the 32nd minute at the Ramos Sanchez Pizjuan, but a pair of deflected goals saw German champions Bayern emerge victorious.

Jesus Navas' attempt to block Franck Ribery's cross resulted in an own goal, while Thiago Alcantara's second-half header deflected off Escudero.

Sevilla – who upstaged Manchester United in the last 16 – face an uphill battle in the return leg in Munich but head coach Montella said: "We will play with same pride or even more.

"The impossible things might become possible if you believe, and I still believe.

"Surely, our percentage of options is low but we will play it."

"I don't think we were lucky," the former AC Milan boss said. "I am pleased for my players as they played an excellent game against a great opponent. We deserved something else.

"We had a perfect tactical order in the first half creating some good chances. It was a pity to concede, as despite it did not demoralise us, we did lose our dynamic. Bayern had plenty of the ball but were not dangerous."

Montella added: "In the second half it was even but we did not have enough power to counterattack. In the last ten minutes we came forward proudly and I liked it.

"It was a pity to concede two goals through two deflections."