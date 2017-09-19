Montella to keep on rotating as he plans for long season

Vincenzo Montella intends to make full use of his squad this season as AC Milan's busy schedule leaves him "barely time to prepare" for games.

Having started their qualifying campaign for the Europa League on July 27, the Serie A side have already played nine times this season in all competitions.

However, a crowded fixture list hasn't affected results so far; Milan have only lost once, a 4-1 reverse at Lazio in league action that came after an international break.

Montella believes the key to long-term success lies in squad rotation - and he plans to make changes again for Wednesday's clash with top-flight newcomers SPAL.

"We try to rotate as much as we can. We have many games coming up and there is barely time to prepare for each match," he told the media.

"This is why training and watching videos on our rivals are vital to us. Competitiveness inside the squad is very important for any big team. The season is long and our ambitions are big.

"We have many players with different characteristics, we will consider our players' strengths and make our choices based on the game we play.

"Up to now, things have gone well, it seems that I have made the right choices but that is only thanks to the players because they have performed well."

Montella confirmed at his pre-match press conference that Andre Silva will make his first Serie A start at the San Siro.

The Portugal international has had to be patient for opportunities since arriving from Porto, although he did hit a hat-trick in the 5-1 hammering of Austria Wien in European action last Thursday.

"He has done well but still has room for improvement," Montella said of the forward.

"On Sunday he seemed alright, he was one of the few who did not play and still came out to greet the fans [at San Siro]. I notice these things and I appreciate them.

"He has not expressed any discontent. With no doubt, he will play from the start tomorrow. I still have to decide who will play alongside him. He's the only player I can confirm will have a starting berth."