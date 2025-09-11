Will Gianluigi Donnarumma make his debut this weekend?

Gianluigi Donnarumma to Manchester City was a transfer even the most informed transfer journalist could not have foreseen at the beginning of this summer.

The towering Italian gloveman – ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best goalkeepers in the world right now – ended last season on a high, clinching the Champions League title for the first time with Paris Saint-Germain.

But despite that success, Luis Enrique decided he wanted a “different profile” between the sticks, a decision Les Parisiens’ boss states was entirely his.

Will Gianluigi Donnarumma start against Manchester United?

City once again have a Champions League-winning goalkeeper at their disposal (Image credit: Franco Arland - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Even with that truth, the Etihad Stadium was an unlikely destination, given Pep Guardiola’s side had just forked out an initial £27m to bring James Trafford back to the club.

Nevertheless, another £26m later, Donnarumma is a Sky Blue, and as potential first assignments go, they don’t come much bigger.

James Trafford is unlikely to have expected such high-profile competition when he re-signed with City (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

City welcome bitter rivals Manchester United in what is Donnarumma’s first opportunity to turn out for his new team.

The Italian was signed at the beginning of September, and as such will have been registered to City’s squad in plenty of time to be available for selection this weekend.

There may have been some doubts over his game-readiness, given how things ended with PSG, but he completed two full 90 minutes for Italy over the international break, in their wins over Estonia and Israel.

With Ederson having been sold to Fenerbahce on the same day as Donnarumma’s move, it will be between the former PSG man and Trafford for the no.1 spot, making Guardiola’s selection on Sunday an interesting topic of discussion.

Donnarumma is Italy's starting goalkeeper, along with a Champions League and Ligue 1 winner (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while Donnarumma certainly can start the Manchester derby, whether he will is less certain.

Aside from a passing error which led to a goal against Tottenham Hotspur, Trafford has made a promising start to life back at City, and being dropped would feel harsh. With his on-ball abilities, he is certainly closer to the Guardiola mould.

However, Donnarumma is undoubtedly the more experienced of the two, having just come off the back of a Champions League-winning season, whilst also being Italy’s no.1.

On account of their differing styles, it could all come down to how Guardiola wants to approach the game on the day.

Donnarumma is valued at €40m, according to Transfermarkt. City next face United at the Etihad, when Premier League action returns this weekend.