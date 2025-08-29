Is Nick Woltemade available to make Newcastle debut vs Leeds United this weekend?

Newcastle United are into the final stages of concluding their drawn-out search for a striker.

They have been in crisis mode as far as a no.9 is concerned, after Liverpool’s interest in Alexander Isak led to the Swede going on strike to try and force through the move.

The Magpies were adamant Isak would not be leaving until a replacement was brought in, and it appears Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade is that man.

Nick Woltemade’s chances of making Newcastle debut v Leeds United

Woltemade has been picking up attention in recent months at Stuttgart and for his national team (Image credit: Christian Hofer/Getty Images)

The towering German striker is an exciting young prospect, having notched 17 goals and registered three assists in all competitions for the Bundesliga side.

Newcastle have committed £69m to the forward they hope to officially announce as soon as possible, so naturally, fans in England will be keen to get a look at him.

Woltemade will be arriving at St James' Park as the Alexander Isak replacement (Image credit: Getty Images)

That will not be possible in Newcastle’s upcoming game against Leeds United this weekend.

“I don’t think that [Woltemade playing against Leeds] is going to be possible, due to lots of reasons that I don’t understand,” Eddie Howe said in his pre-match press conference.

“There are positive signs. Things are moving and developing in a positive way at the moment, but until things are done, we can’t confirm anything. Fingers crossed, though.”

To play in this weekend’s fixtures, any new signing must be registered by 12pm on the last working day before a game, which would have been today (Friday 29 August), the same day Woltemade’s medical is scheduled for, which will be required before lengthy paperwork is processed.

Eddie Howe will be just as eager as fans to get Woltemade into his setup and firing (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Newcastle fans will just be relieved that there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel with regards to the Isak saga.

Naturally, there’s plenty of excitement about seeing his replacement, Woltemade, in action, but with this deal being concluded so close to the weekend, even if registration issues weren’t a factor, it would have been a big ask to throw him straight in.

The extra week’s wait for his debut will allow the German to settle into his new environment and get to know his team-mates, before he’ll likely be eased in by Howe.

Woltemade is valued at £30m, according to Transfermarkt.