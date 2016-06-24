Morata thanks Juventus fans after Real Madrid return

Alvaro Morata has thanked Juventus fans for their support after returning to Real Madrid following a two-year stay in Serie A.

Despite the Italian champions being keen to keep Morata, Madrid exercised a buy-back clause reportedly worth €30million to bring the striker back to the Spanish capital.

Morata, who has hit three goals in as many games on international duty at Euro 2016 with Spain, posted a letter to Juve fans on his personal website.

"Hello everyone. Writing this letter isn't easy for me," wrote Morata, who won back-to-back domestic doubles with Juve as well as scoring in the 2015 Champions League final.

"I would like firstly to thank all the people who believed in me, who placed their faith in me and who treated me extremely well to make me happy at Juventus and in Turin.

"Thanks to president Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved, John Elkan, Giuseppe Marotta, Matteo Fabris and above all to Fabio Paratici and Javier Ribalta.

"Thanks to all the people who work for this immense club that is Juventus. Workers, physiotherapists, doctors, security, chefs. In brief, thanks to all who are part of Juve.

"Thanks of course to all the Juventus fans in the world for their unconditional love and support, which was never lacking. Thanks to [Massimiliano Allegri] for believing in me and for turning me into a better footballer, to the captains who took care of me with such dedication and to my team-mates for all the incredible days I spent with them, because winning with them was spectacular.

"I remain marked by this club, its history and all of you. Wherever I go I'll always feel like a Juventino and I'll be able to say with pride and in a loud voice that I wore the Juventus colours and that I was one of their champions.

"Thanks once again to everyone for letting me be part of this family."

Morata's agent Juanma Lopez has said his client is still interesting top Premier League clubs, with Madrid rumoured to be willing to sell the 23-year-old on at a large profit.