Morena: It’s a great feeling to be back

Mamelodi Sundowns right back Thapelo Morena says his side are working on improving their form in the DStv Premiership to further stretch their lead at the top of the table.

The 27-year-old was sidelined for over a year after sustaining a season-ending leg injury during the Tshwane derby against SuperSport United last season.

Since returning from injury, Morena has featured 18 times across all competitions while claiming two trophies along the way.

Morena mostly recently got his name on the scoresheet when he bagged a goal against Jwaneng Galaxy in the Caf Champions League first-round second leg.

The Sundowns full back has since shared his thoughts on returning from injury and their impressive run of form this season.

‘It’s a great feeling to be back, we have worked very hard on our games.

‘I need to give everyone credit for the work because we have never started a season like this. It is all about teamwork and we have been doing that well, it is great to see the hard work paying off.

‘One thing we have to know is that whenever you want to achieve you need to sustain pressure, pressure needs to be your friend, the good thing is that we always just take one game at a time.

‘The thing is that when we chase we don’t have the points in the bag, we have to fight more and more, so sitting on top is better. It’s also difficult because we know everyone coming to face us will want to fight and will try to play us on the counter,’ concluded Morena.