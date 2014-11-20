Moreno sets sights on attacking contribution

The 22-year-old Spaniard has scored one goal in nine Premier League appearances since joining from Sevilla in August, with Liverpool sitting 11th in the English top flight.

However, Moreno wants to make more of a contribution in the final third of the pitch, and is aiming to call on the experience of his early days as a winger.

"All players love to score goals, especially me, because when I was younger I used to score regularly as I played further forward back then," he told the club's official website.

"When I was a kid I played more as a winger or a wide attacking midfielder - not as a full-back. But I always like to score goals and above all, provide assists, which is what an attacking full-back has to do.

"As we stand, I'm on one goal and an assist in 12 games [in all competitions], so I think I'm aiming at getting more than five goals and five assists."

However, Moreno is well aware that his defensive responsibilities are equally important.

Asked which area of his game could be improved, he added: "Maybe defensively. I'm a very attack-minded full-back.

"I'm also very young and I've still got a lot to learn. Playing with these players, I'm bound to learn and also playing in this highly competitive league I'm going to learn a lot also."

Liverpool visit Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.