Morocco banned from AFCON in 2017 and 2019

The scheduled hosts withdrew from the role amid concerns over the Ebola virus and, following disagreements with the Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF), Equatorial Guinea stood in at late notice.

However, CAF confirmed on Friday that Morocco would be banned from the next two installments, fined $1 million as well as forced to pay a further €8.5m for all material damage sustained by CAF, stakeholders and partners.

"Morocco had based its request to postpone the tournament by a year on 10th October, 2014, on allegations 'of the highest health risk'," read a statement from CAF.

"Morocco cited the outbreak of the Ebola virus as a case of force majeure in justifying its request for postponement, citing in particular the risk of contamination of its population because of anticipated fans' flows.

"CAF raised objections and inadmissibility of Morocco's request who were obliged to state their position of withdrawal from the organization of the 2015 Orange Africa Cup of Nations by 11 November 2014.

"The Executive Committee considered that, contrary to what the Royal Moroccan Football Federation cited, force majeure cannot be accepted for the benefit of the federation."

