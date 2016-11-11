Morrison has not gone AWOL, insist Lazio

Ravel Morrison's absence from Lazio relates to personal matters and is not a breach of discipline, the Serie A club have confirmed.

Reports in Italy emerged claiming the former West Ham midfielder had failed to show up for team meetings, and was refusing to return to Italy from London in a bid to force through a move away from the club in January.

However, Lazio released a short statement on Friday explaining that Morrison's return home was to deal with personal issues.

"Lazio announce that contrary to what was reported by the media, Ravel Morrison is in England for personal matters duly authorised by the company," it read.

Morrison, a former England Under-21 international, has developed a reputation as something of a difficult character to manage during his career.

A former youth product at Manchester United, his attitude was questioned by legendary boss Alex Ferguson after his release.

He is yet to feature for Lazio this season, and made only four Serie A appearances in 2015-16.