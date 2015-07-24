Moscow to open and close 2018 World Cup

Moscow'a Luzhniki Stadium will play host to the opening game and final of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The host nation are allocated as team A1 and will contest the opening match on June 14.

Just over a month later, the Russian capital will welcome the two finalists on July 15.

Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara and Sochi will all host a quarter-final, while the Luzhniki Stadium and Saint Petersburg are the semi-final venues.

"We are very happy with the work that has been delivered, the World Cup 2018 is on track," FIFA's secretary general, Jerome Valcke said.

"It's a high-speed train and in certain parts of the organisation we are in advance of the timescale we have."

Russia are also seeded A1 for the 2017 Confederations Cup, which will take place between June 17 and July 2.