Motherwell midfielder Robbie Crawford signs one-year deal

Midfielder Robbie Crawford has signed a one-year contract with Motherwell.

The 28-year-old joined Motherwell on loan from Livingston earlier this season before completing a permanent move in January.

The former Ayr player has made 19 appearances and been a regular starter since Graham Alexander arrived.

“Robbie has been an integral part of the team since we came in,” Alexander told the club’s official website.

“He has proven he has the ability, commitment and character to continue his form with us.”