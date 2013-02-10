Motta and Silva out of PSG trip to Valencia
Paris Saint-Germain will be without injured centre-back Thiago Silva and midfielder Thiago Motta for their Champions League last 16 first leg at Valencia on Tuesday, the French club said on Sunday.
Thiago Silva has not recovered enough from a left thigh problem he picked up during a Ligue 1 match against Ajaccio last month and is expected to be fit for the return leg at Parc des Princes in three weeks.
Motta, who has also had a thigh injury, returned to full training on Saturday but coach Carlo Ancelotti did not name the Brazilian-born player in the squad.
Former England captain David Beckham will travel to Spain but has not made the squad as he has yet to train with the Ligue 1 leaders since joining them on a five-month deal on January 31.
