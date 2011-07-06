Motta intending to remain at Inter

Rumours of a move away from Inter had been mounting due to the midfielder struggling to maintain a first-team berth for the most part of last season.

Motta, a regular feature in the Jose Mourinho treble-winning team in 2009/10, only managed 19 league appearances last term, fuelling speculation that a move could be in his best interests.

Further reports suggested that Inter were willing to discuss the terms of a transfer for the midfielder. However, Canovi has waded in to affirm his client wants to stay and honour his contract.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Cavoni said: "I believe his future is at Inter.

"He wants to stay here, he still has two years left in his contract and has never requested to leave. Until stated otherwise, he will remain at Inter."

Cavoni cited the chance for Motta to renew his relationship with his former manager at Genoa, Gian Piero Gasperini, who recently took over at Inter Milan, as a contributing factor towards his decision.

"Gasperini has arrived and he is a fan of Motta, with whom he has done always well."

The news of Motta’s willingness to stay at the Giuseppe Meazza will come as disappointment to Arsenal, who were believed to have identified the 28-year-old as a potential player to improve their squad as they prepare for life without midfielders Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri.

