Motupa back in training at Sundowns

Following the return of Gaston Sirino to the Mamelodi Sundowns squad, the club have also revealed that striker Gift Motupa is back in training.



Motupa signed for the Brazilians at the start of the season comin in as one of the major signings from now defunct Bidvest Wits. He, however, was carrying an injury at the time and then he was involved in a car accident in Limpopo late last year.

The former Orlando Pirates star survived the accident with minor injuries, and Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has now confirmed that Motupa is back at training.

"He has started light training. He should start full-time training [this week]," Mngqithi told the media.

Sundowns have also welcomed back midfielder Gaston Sirino following the end of his saga with Al Ahly following the termination of transfer talks between the two clubs.

The Uruguayan was on the bench for the 3-1 victory over Jwaneng Galaxy in the CAF Champions League on Tuesday.