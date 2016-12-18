Mourinho and United get into the Christmas spirit with sweaty shirts
Some Manchester United fans received an unusual Christmas present from their heroes, thanks to the orders of Jose Mourinho.
Jose Mourinho revealed it was he who told his Manchester United players to give their shirts to the visiting supporters following Saturday's 2-0 win at West Brom.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored both goals at the Hawthorns as United made it three Premier League victories in a row, taking them to within three points of the Champions League places.
After the game, United's players handed their shirts to the fans in the away end - making for an unusual early Christmas present for some keen followers.
"I told them to do that. It is Christmas time," Mourinho said.
"A shirt for a fan coming directly from the game with sweat means a lot.
"It is a pity that not everyone can get one but for the ones that can get it, it is a great feeling.
"For them [the players], it is just one more shirt. They will arrive in the dressing room and give it to the kitman, to a friend or change with a West Brom friend."
