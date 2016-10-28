Mourinho: Focus on fans helped United beat City

Jose Mourinho has revealed he held a meeting with Manchester United's players before their win against Manchester City to consider the importance of a result to their supporters.

The Portuguese felt his side had let down the United fans in their crushing 4-0 defeat at Chelsea on Sunday, and was determined to put it right at home to City in the EFL Cup.

United ran out 1-0 winners thanks to Juan Mata's goal, with Mourinho later reflecting on the positive outcome of the team meeting.

"We spoke about the fans, before the game, between us," he told MUTV. "To be honest we have short meetings. I don't like to have a meeting of one hour - I prefer to have three or four meetings of 10 minutes, then we have another one a few hours later.

"We had one of those meetings dedicated to the fans, just thinking about them, their feelings and their disappointment after the Chelsea game.

"We really analysed that part of our lives, because, many times, we just focus on what we have to do professionally and you forget the other side of it. So we had one meeting and the players were really open.

"The players understood clearly that the game against Man City was not just a normal cup match, it was more than that because it was City, but it was even more than that because it was a couple of days after Chelsea.

"They showed amazing character and I'm really pleased with them."

Having secured their place in the last eight of the cup, United will play West Ham at Old Trafford in the quarter-finals.