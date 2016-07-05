Mourinho hints at Rashford-Ibrahimovic strikeforce

Jose Mourinho has hinted he could partner Zlatan Ibrahimovic with Marcus Rashford as he starts his rebuilding job at Manchester United.

Mourinho was officially unveiled as United boss at a media conference on Tuesday and dropped a clue on his plans for the team's attack.

The Portuguese confirmed he does not see club captain Wayne Rooney as a midfielder, while suggesting new signing Ibrahimovic could play up front alongside teenager Rashford.

"Let me start with one point - 34 is Zlatan's age and 18 is Marcus Rashford's age, 34 plus 18 divided by two is the perfect age for a football player," said Mourinho.

"So our two strikers, they are exactly in the perfect age because 18 is not the perfect age and 34 is not. So I think they can be an amazing complement for each other with their qualities."

Along with Rooney, Rashford and Ibrahimovic, Mourinho's attacking options at Old Trafford also include Anthony Martial, who is on international duty with France at Euro 2016.