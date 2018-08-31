Mourinho: I am one of the greatest managers in the world

Jose Mourinho declared himself "one of the greatest managers in the world" in another strong defence of his record.

The Manchester United boss is under increasing pressure after two defeats in the first three games of the Premier League season.

United were beaten 3-0 at home by Tottenham on Monday and some reports have claimed Mourinho faces the sack if his side are beaten at Burnley on Sunday.

But Mourinho, who left a news conference after the Spurs defeat demanding "respect" from the media over his record, was again in bullish mood on Friday.

The Portuguese landed more digs at rivals including Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp while hailing his past success with Real Madrid, Inter and Chelsea.

"I am the manager of one of the greatest clubs in the world, but I am also one of the greatest managers in the world," Mourinho said.

"I had last season great success, I had great success last season. You [the media] don't normally want to admit it, you do what you want, I do what I want. I analyse my own performances and for me it's more important what I think than what you think.

"Two seasons ago we had a fantastic season winning the Europa League, this season and last season everyone thought Atletico Madrid were amazing.

"They won it after being knocked out of the Champions League. We won it because it was our level. We are the last team in England to win a European competition."

The boss on Monday night's result: "We made a couple of mistakes, we were punished by those mistakes, but the players showed real passion and I think the reaction from the fans was for them, not for me." August 31, 2018

United finished 19 points behind rivals Manchester United in the Premier League last term but Mourinho feels his performance in 2017-18 stands up to his most successful campaigns, which include a treble triumph at Inter.

"Last season... I repeat I [have] won eight titles, I won eight titles," Mourinho said.

"I am the only one to win in Italy, Spain and England and by winning eight titles, not small countries, eight proper titles, my second position last season is one of my greatest achievements.

"I think [this], you disagree, you have the right, that's not a problem for me."

Asked if he can still consider himself a great manager if United do not win the Premier League, Mourinho hit back: "Do you ask that question to the manager that finished third in the Premier League, or fourth?”

And when a reporter said Klopp - a two-time Bundesliga winner with Borussia Dortmund - does not hype his own achievements, Mourinho replied: "Because he never wins anything in international [tournaments] for example.

"That’s his problem, I tell you what I think, how he feels. And I answer you the question."