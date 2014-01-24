Mourinho: Mata closing in on Man United move

The Spain international travelled to complete a medical at United and Mourinho expects the transfer to be completed in the near future.

The Portuguese also insisted that he bears no grudges with regards to the former Valencia playmaker, who is reportedly set to cost the Premier League champions around £37 million.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup clash with Stoke, Mourinho said: "We allowed Juan to travel and have a medical with United and things are going in a good direction, so I think sooner rather than later things will be finalised.

"I think this club is a special club, this club cares about people and the club is very respectful with players, especially players that wrote history with this club and Juan is one of these players.

"Juan had this fantastic opportunity. Another big club wants him in a country where he loves to be and wants to play.

"It is an offer that is a good offer for him and us.

"Many clubs feel that you don't sell to a rival club, we feel and we think differently."