Mourinho parks form worries with unusual warm-up

Jose Mourinho oversaw a warm-up with a difference as Manchester United concluded their preparations for the EFL Cup third-round tie at Northampton Town in a hotel car park.

United are looking to end a run of three consecutive defeats in all competitions when they take on the League One minnows at Sixfields Stadium on Wednesday.

Far removed from the comforts of their lavish Carrington training base, Mourinho's squad were spied being put through their paces in the car park of the Daventry Court Hotel by a member of the public.

Mourinho last lost three successive matches in the same season when he was in charge of Porto in 2001-02 and the game at Northampton comes after newspaper reports of dissatisfaction with his management style among the United first team.