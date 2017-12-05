Mourinho promises 'more chances' for Shaw after strong display

Jose Mourinho has promised to give Luka Shaw more chances in the Manchester United team after his strong performance in Tuesday's win over CSKA Moscow.

Shaw was given his first start of the season in the 2-1 Champions League victory at Old Trafford as Mourinho gave a rest to some first-choice players ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday.

The 22-year-old full-back put in an energetic display down the United left and came close to a goal and an assist in the first half, as the home side rallied from a goal down to win and finish top of Group A.

Shaw's lack of game time this season has led to speculation he could leave in January but Mourinho suggested he would like to keep the former Southampton man, who was voted the club's man-of the-match by supporters.

"Shaw put in a very positive performance, especially in possession," he told a news conference. "He created a lot of danger and created a lot of dangerous situations. It was no surprise that he was feeling it toward the end.

"He deserved a chance and he will get more chances in the future."

Congratulations, you are 's Man of the Match! December 5, 2017

Mourinho also praised the performance of Romelu Lukaku, who got his first goal in the competition since September when he equalised in the 64th minute.

"I am always happy with Romelu," he said. "The way he plays for the team is amazing. It is great when he can feel that happiness strikers have when they score. But he is always involved and working for the team.

"Of course, to score a goal in the Champions League makes me feel happy for him. Not for me, but for him."

Mourinho was delighted with the result and the attitude of his players and says whoever United are paired with in Monday's last-16 draw will consider themselves unlucky.

"I'm really happy. I didn't want to qualify with a defeat and bad performance," he said. "We wanted to play well and get a good result and we did that very well. We showed that we didn't want to lose. Good performance and good attitude. Some fine individual performances, some brilliant moments.

"I am not the luckiest guy with draws, so it's better for me to shut up and forget it. We only play again in February. I have to focus on the English competitions. But it doesn't matter which team we get. No team will be jumping with happiness to get Man United."