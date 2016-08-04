Mourinho: United will sign one more player

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said the Premier League giants will definitely sign one more player before the transfer windows shuts, amid strong links with Paul Pogba.

United are reportedly set to shatter the transfer record in a ‎£100million deal to lure Pogba from Italian champions Juventus and back to Old Trafford.

Mourinho refused to name names on Wednesday, though the Portuguese did hint at a deal for the 23-year-old France international.

"We will sign one more player for sure. I don't want to speak about Paul, because he's a Juventus player," Mourinho told BT Sport.

"I don't like to talk about other clubs' players and I don't like it when they talk about my players.

"The reality is that we are going to sign one more player. The deadline is August 31 and we have plenty of time to do that, but we would like to do that before the Premier League starts."