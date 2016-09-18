Mourinho 'wants Lucas Moura' at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is keen to sign Lucas Moura, the Paris Saint-Germain winger's agent Wagner Ribeiro has claimed.

The 24-year-old has made an impressive start to the season, scoring four goals in six appearances under new head coach Unai Emery.

United reportedly rivalled PSG for Lucas' signature in August 2012, and Ribeiro has claimed Real Madrid were also in the race, with Mourinho – then in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu – apparently a big fan of the winger.

And the representative says the former Chelsea boss is still an admirer of Lucas and wants to bring him to Old Trafford in what would be both his and United's second attempt to land the player.

Ribeiro said to ESPN Brazil: "Who called Lucas Moura there [to Real Madrid]? It wasn't Florentino Perez who wanted Lucas Moura, it was Mourinho.

"Mourinho was and is passionate about Lucas Moura. So much so that now at Manchester he wants Lucas as well."

The Portuguese coach's first transfer window with United saw him bring in world-record signing Paul Pogba, as well as Eric Bailly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.