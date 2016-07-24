Mourinho will accept criticism from United legends

Jose Mourinho has no problem with Manchester United legends voicing their opinions and says he will accept any criticism that may come his way.

Several United greats have taken aim at performances and style in the post-Alex Ferguson era, with Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, Rio Ferdinand and Gary Neville among the more vocal critics.

Mourinho recognises that the opinions of such prominent United figures can impact the mood at Old Trafford.

However, the Portuguese says the former stars have earned the right to air their views and are welcome at the club's Carrington training ground any time they like to discuss the team if they have grievances.

"At this club you find legends from five years ago, legends of 10 years ago, legends of 15 years ago and legends of 20 years ago," the United boss told the Sunday Times.

"Their voice becomes very powerful. That is something you have to understand. When people belong to the club history, they are different to a normal pundit. You have to look at them in a different way. You have to be respectful with these guys.

"They are so powerful in the fans' world that they can influence positively or negatively. The fans love them, so when they are positive they can unite and when they are negative they can create a more difficult situation.

"They are working and have to try to be honest and independent. So, myself, as Manchester United manager cannot tell them, 'you belong to our history, you are here to help'.

"You have to accept that if they are happy with the team they can elevate the support, but if they are not happy maybe they can disturb and make things more difficult.

"I would say to them, 'you are welcome at the training ground.' Any time you want to give an opinion, welcome, it is your house, it is your home and you can be back when you want."