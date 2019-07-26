Manchester United eye Lyon striker Moussa Dembele to replace Romelu Lukaku

According to Sky Sports News, Dembele is on United's shortlist should Lukaku leave for Inter Milan this summer.

Inter have already had a £54 million bid rejected by United last week, who are holding out for closer to £79m.

Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta is aware that in order for Inter to fund a bigger bid for Lukaku, players must be sold to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Dembele, 23, is thought to be considered a pure No.9 by United, and therefore more suited than someone like Lille's Nicolas Pepe, who has also been linked but looks likely to join Napoli.

Frenchman Dembele was a hit in Scotland at Celtic, and last season managed 23 goals in all competitions for Lyon.

