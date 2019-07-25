Manchester United in danger of missing out on Nicolas Pepe as agent arrives for Napoli talks

Nicolas Pepe's agents are meeting with officials from Napoli today, according to Sky Sports Italy reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, in a move that will frustrate Manchester United.

According to reports, United have already had a proposal for Pepe rejected by Lille, who value him at £70m after an impressive season in which he scored 22 goals and racked up 11 assists in Ligue 1.

With Romelu Lukaku heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan, United are in the market for another goalscorer. Pepe is able to play through the middle or on the right, and would be a more versatile option than the Belgian.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Everton have all been linked with the Ivory Coast international, but this meeting seems to suggest he could be on his way to Serie A. Pepe's agent is reportedly demanding €5m commission, plus a contract of €5m-a-year for Pepe himself.

Napoli are in the process of building a formidable squad under Carlo Ancelotti, having run Juventus close for the Scudetto in both of the last two seasons.

They have already spent big to secure Kostas Manolas from Roma, Alex Meret from Udinese, Eljif Elmas from Fenerbahce, and continue to be linked with Celtic's Kieran Tierney. Pepe could end up being the last piece of the puzzle.

NOW READ...

Why Manchester United have shot themselves in the foot this summer

What's going on with Toby Alderweireld at Tottenham? A situation that suits nobody...

27 essential Fantasy Premier League tips from old winners and experts