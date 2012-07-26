Moutinho and Hulk key to Porto plans

Brazilian striker Hulk has been tipped to join Chelsea, but any move has failed to materialise due to his £85 million release clause.

The powerful front-man is currently with the national side ahead of the Olympics and has been attracting interest from big-spending Paris Saint-Germain.

Team-mate Moutinho excelled during Portugal's route to the semi-finals of Euro 2012 and his performances have seen interest rise in the 25-year-old.

Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with an interest in the midfielder as a possible replacement for Luka Modric, who is expected to move to Real Madrid.

However, Porto supremo Pinto da Costa has repeatedly stated he wants the pair to remain at the club and Pereira has echoed the sentiments of the club’s president.

"Hulk and Joao Moutinho are both in my plans for next season," he said.

"They are our players and are very important to the structure of this team.

"I am not preoccupied by the possibility of big offers from England because I know the clear position of Porto's president on this subject."