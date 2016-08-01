Moyes: I was unfairly treated at Manchester United

David Moyes believes he was harshly treated by former club Manchester United as he looks ahead to his tenure with Sunderland.

Fronting the media as Sunderland manager, Moyes opened up on his time at Old Trafford, where he was sacked less than a season into a six-year deal with the Premier League giants.

Louis van Gaal eventually replaced Moyes in time for the 2014-15 campaign, though his struggles over the last two seasons proved to the Sunderland boss that he was unfairly treated at Old Trafford.

"I've said all along that I was. When you sign a six-year contract and you end up there ten months, yeah, I believe I was," said the Scot.

"But that is life in football. Ultimately the key is to win football matches. I didn't win enough football matches.

"You must say there were mitigating circumstances. And I think you could say there are maybe things that have gone on since then, that would actually justify that even more so."

But it is not all bad for Moyes, who said his brief time in the United hot seat did wonders for his career.

Moyes feels his spell at Old Trafford gave him a wonderful view from the top.

"It gave me an unbelievable idea of what it is at the top," he added.

"I believe that's where I can work and that’s where I should be working, and my level is that, because that is what I saw in the time I was there.

"You don't get offered those jobs, you don't get offered big jobs, if you've not done something. You don't get offered the Real Madrid job, the Barcelona job, the Manchester United job, if you've not had something to suggest that there's a reason for that job.

"Yeah I am better [as a manager]. I have had several opportunities, big ones, but timing is so positive. The timing for this job at Sunderland was right. It feels good to me."

After being fired from Old Trafford, Moyes went on to coach Real Sociedad in LaLiga, where he was also sacked after a promising start.