Moyes insists United ready for Bayern tie

United's inconsistent season has seen them tumble out of contention in domestic competitions, but Moyes' men remain in Europe, albeit with a tough task against the defending champions in the quarter-finals.

A 4-1 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday lifted spirits around Old Trafford after crushing recent defeats to Manchester City and Liverpool.

And Moyes is relishing the Bayern clash ahead of the first leg in Manchester on Tuesday.

While United have defensive concerns over Rafael da Silva and Patrice Evra, Moyes thinks there is still belief within his squad that they can go into the return game in Germany with an advantage.

"It's been a very good competition for us so far in my short time here, and now we've got the ultimate test in Bayern Munich," said Moyes on Monday.

"I think the pressure is equally balanced because we want to win the game as much as they do.

"We go into the game knowing, on our day, we are as good a side as any. We have to show it more often but I have got great belief in the players.

"I get the feeling all the players want to play.

"In training, their attitude suggests they all want to play in the big games and this is a big game.

"It's an obvious thing to say but it's a two-legged tie and we have to make sure both games are important.

"We're mindful we want to go to Germany with every opportunity to go through so there's always a bit of caution in the first leg.

"But we'd love to go to Germany with a win under our belts because it would set us up nicely."

The two sides have not faced each other since meeting in the last eight of the 2009-10 Champions League, when Bayern progressed on away goals following a 4-4 draw on aggregate.