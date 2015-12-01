Moyes: Valencia job has come too soon for Neville

David Moyes is not sure whether Phil Neville is ready to take the reins as Valencia boss at this stage of his fledgling coaching career.

Moyes managed Neville at Everton before taking the former Manchester United defender back to Old Trafford to serve as part of the coaching staff during his wretched spell as United manager.

Neville moved to the Liga club during the close season and took training at Valencia on Monday following the resignation of Nuno Espirito Santo in the aftermath of the 1-0 weekend loss to Sevilla.

"I think Phil Neville will go on to be a manager in time," Moyes told the Sun – his own initial venture into Spanish football having ended when he was sacked by Real Sociedad last month.

"Whether he's quite ready just now I'm not too sure and I think he would admit to that.

"I think he thought by going to Valencia and working under Nuno for a year or so it would be good for his education. It was certainly good for mine.

"Phil will look forward to it because he's worked under myself, he's seen Nuno work and he's no slouch. He'll know what to do.

"He'll know how to organise and prepare a team well. But whether he goes on to be the manager is another thing."

Moyes is refusing to close the door on taking further jobs on the continent himself, despite a one-year spell in San Sebastian never fulfilling the promise of January's 1-0 victory over eventual Liga champions Barcelona.

"I'm definitely open minded and Spain whetted my appetite," he added. "If the right opportunities came up in the major leagues I'd be interested.

"I think the experience will help me. I gained great knowledge and contacts from my time there. It was great to experience what I did and I hope that will make me better."

Valencia travel to Barakaldo in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday for their first outing under interim coach Voro and Neville's guidance before hosting Barcelona on Saturday.