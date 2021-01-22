Mphahlele face late fitness test ahead of Stellies clash

Kaizer Chiefs have revealed that captain Ramahlwe Mphahlele will undergo a late fitness test ahead of their DStv Premiership clash against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday.

Mphahlele will be hoping to pass his fitness test after he was forced off the field with a hamstring injury during their 3-0 victory over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC last week.

Meanwhile, Chiefs also confirmed that Lebohang Lesako will be out of action for three to four weeks after suffering a knee injury, while Nkosingiphile Ngcobo returns to full fitness after limping off the field against TTM.

The Glamour Boys released the following statement via their official Twitter page, which reads: 'Captain Ramahlwe is undergoing a late fitness test after a hamstring injury.

'Lesako will be out for 3 of 4 weeks after a knee injury. Speed recovery!

'Ngcobo is available for selection after limping out before the match ended on Tuesday.'