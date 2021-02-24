Mudau: I’m competing with quality players

Mamelodi Sundowns right back Khuliso Mudau admits he is learning a lot from the experience of Thapelo Morena, despite competing for the same position within the squad.

The 25-year-old joined the Brazilians from Black Leopards on 9 October 2020 by signing a five-year deal after three seasons at Leopards.

During his spell at Lidoda Duvha, he made more than 50 top-flight appearances, featuring in all but seven of their league fixtures last season as an integral part of their fight against relegation.

Mudau has become a regular feature for the Brazilians this season and has already made seven appearances across all competitions – six in the DStv Premiership and one in the Caf Champions League.

‘I have made about six appearances for the club in the league. I feel as if I have done well in all the games I have featured in, whether as a sub or starting,’ Mudau told his club’s official website.

‘The club plays a lot of games, almost forty a season. We are playing for a big team and expectations are there for us to win every game and challenge for every trophy.

‘I am competing with quality players like Thapelo Morena, Lebo Maboe and every day I learn from them.

‘They have been with the club for a while and understand what is needed by the coaches from us as players.

‘So, they are always available for advice and it is not like we are just here for work then leave. We are brothers at the end of the day and they also want me to improve and achieve as they have done with the club.

‘Every moment I spend with the guys is valuable to me,’ concluded Mudau.