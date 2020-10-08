Muntari turn down Maritzburg in favour of Chiefs - reports

Former Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari has reportedly turned down the chance to join Maritzburg United in favour of a possible move to join Kaizer Chiefs, according to reports.

The 35-year-old previously expressed his interest in playing in South African during an interview with journalist Robert Marawa a few months ago.

The former AC Milan and Inter Milan midfielder indicated that he would prefer to giant Chiefs if he decides to ply his trade in South Africa.

It has now been established that the Team of Choice have made an offer for the services of Muntari, according to reports.

'Maritzburg United have engaged the player's representatives to discuss the potential of the player moving to KwaZulu-Natal this coming season,' a source told KickOff.com.

'But the player has made up his mind and only wants to play for Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa.'

Muntari is currently a free agent after his short-term contract with Spanish outfit Albacete Balompé expired in July 2019.

However, Amakhosi are currently serving a Fifa transfer ban, which prevents them from signing any players for the next two transfer window period unless their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport is successful.