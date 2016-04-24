Murillo: I want to stay at Inter

Inter defender Jeison Murillo says he wants to stay at the club despite speculation linking him with the Premier League.

Reports in England have claimed that Antonio Conte will look to sign the 23-year-old when he takes charge of Chelsea after leading Italy at Euro 2016, while it was rumoured last month that Manchester United had launched a €35million bid to sign the defender.

But Murillo says he has developed quickly in his time in Serie A and is not considering a transfer away from San Siro.

"I want to stay at Inter," he told Rai Sport after Inter's 3-1 win over Udinese.

"I am an Inter player and am not thinking about the future right now. Coming to Serie A has really helped me improve, although it was difficult at first to adapt to a very tactical and physical league."

Inter's win keeps their faint hopes of a top-three finish alive and Murillo wants his team-mates to keep fighting for a return to the Champions League.

"Udinese played very well, but we also did our best to get the victory and are happy to have taken home the three points," he added.

"We are lacking some results, but the team must continue working like this to get what we're looking for."