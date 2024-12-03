'My biggest concern for Manchester City is with the midfield. We got away with it last season': Noel Gallagher says City are too reliant on one star

Noel Gallagher believes Manchester City rely far too much on one player

Noel Gallagher believes Manchester City are too heavily reliant on one player.

Pep Guardiola - ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - has been visibly irked by his side's performances in recent weeks, as was the case once again following the 2-0 defeat at Anfield against Liverpool on Sunday.

Having sold key man Julian Alvarez in the summer to Atletico Madrid, Oasis songwriter Gallagher has now blasted his beloved City for baring the weight of expectation on just one star.

Noel Gallagher says Manchester City rely too much on striker Erling Haaland

Noel Gallagher believes too much is being asked of Erling Haaland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on BBC 5 Live Sport, the 57-year-old doesn't agree with the fact that striker Erling Haaland has to carry the burden of goals every week, especially given the form seen by Phil Foden last season.

"There is definitely no legs in midfield and that to only have [Erling] Haaland as the sole source of goals is a bit mad," he began.

Phil Foden is yet to score a Premier League goal this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We got away with it last season because Phil [Foden] turned into the Player of the Year. So understandably his form has dipped as he reached the ultimate high last season. That lad in particular has won four titles in a row, he is still only about 13!

"It is bound to catch up with him sooner or later. I would say my biggest concern is the midfield. If I could change one thing for Sunday it would be the goalkeeper."

Foden's form is naturally a concern, especially given the dizzy heights he reached for City in 2023/24. The 24-year-old England international is without a Premier League goal this campaign despite having scored three times already in the UEFA Champions League.

Perhaps a lot is being asked of the Stockport-born midfielder, given he also carried a lot of expectation for the Three Lions at Euro 2024 this summer. Are we seeing a burnout from the talented midfielder?

In FourFourTwo's view, Manchester City selling Alvarez this summer now does look a little bit silly given his goal tally for the club last year. Despite the £80million they received for him - Guardiola didn't replace the talented Argentine and that now seems a tad daft.

Manchester City are back in Premier League action on Wednesday, as they host Nottingham Forest bidding to bounce back at the Etihad Stadium.