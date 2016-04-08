Nagatomo signs three-year Inter extension

Yuto Nagatomo has signed a new three-year contract extension with Inter.

The Japan international, who has made over 170 appearances for the San Siro side, has agreed to fresh terms which will expire on June 30, 2019.

Nagatomo has made 21 appearances in all competitions for Roberto Mancini's side this season.

. signs contract extension until 2019! Congrats Yuto! April 8, 2016

The 29-year-old, who joined Inter from FC Tokyo in 2011, was claimed to have turned down the chance to move to Manchester United in January, but he insists he never considered a move.

"I never thought of leaving. As I said before, I love Inter and I want to give my all for our goal," he told the club's website. "I've been here for five years and I'm happy, everyone treats me well.

"I feel at home. I want to thank the president, the club, [vice-president] Javier Zanetti, Roberto Mancini, the staff and the fans."

Head coach Mancini added on Friday: "I want to congratulate Yuto. He deserves this."

Inter are fifth in Serie A with seven games to play, eight points adrift of Roma in the third and final Champions League qualification spot.