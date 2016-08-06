Nani: Pogba is fantastic regardless of his price tag

Former Manchester United winger Nani believes Paul Pogba can be a fantastic addition to any club regardless of his huge price tag as speculation continues that a move to Old Trafford is imminent.

Nani played against Pogba in the Euro 2016 final and the duo were team-mates together at United, and the Portugal international is quick to recognise the immense talent that the 23-year-old possesses.

The Pogba saga has dominated the transfer window in recent weeks and reports have suggested the Juventus midfielder will join United in a deal worth well in excess of 100million euros.

"Pogba is a great, there are no doubts about that, but the [transfer] numbers today are different," Nani explained.

"I don't want to talk about the numbers, but the player is fantastic and any team who buys him will be very well set indeed."

Nani's fellow compatriot Jose Mourinho is preparing for his first season in charge at United and the Valencia winger is intrigued to see how he will fare.

He said: "He [Mourinho] said a long time ago his dream is to represent Manchester United, so everyone was expecting that one day he would become coach.

"Now is the time, so we will see how he is going to get on.

"He is an ambitious coach who always wants to win, he will 100 percent prepare a team that will be much better than in recent years, and he will try to win titles."