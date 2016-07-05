Nani secures Valencia switch

Portugal winger Nani has joined Valencia on a three-year deal after just one season with Fenerbahce.

The Turkish Super Lig club claimed in a statement that they had received €8.5million for the former Manchester United man, who is on international duty at Euro 2016.

Nani has scored twice in five appearances at the tournament to help guide Portugal to the semi-finals, where they will face Wales.

A return of eight goals in 28 league appearances helped Fener finish second last season behind Istanbul rivals Besiktas, with Nani's high-profile arrival as well as that of former Old Trafford colleague Robin van Persie not enough for Fener to regain a title they last won in 2014.

He joins a strong Portuguese contingent at the Mestalla, where fellow Euro 2016 squad member Andre Gomes is a future colleague, with Ruben Vezo and Joao Cancelo also set to welcome him.

Nani is Valencia's first dip into the transfer market for the 2016-17 season, with Pako Ayestaran looking to build on a bumpy campaign last time out.

He steered them to safety after calamitous spells under Nuno Espirito Santo and Nani's former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville.