Nantes not ruling out Ranieri approach

Nantes are considering former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri for their vacant coaching role, according to chairman Waldemar Kita.

Franck Passi has been serving as the Ligue 1 club's interim boss since Sergio Conceicao departed for Porto at the end of the season, the Portuguese having guided them to an impressive seventh place in Ligue 1.

Ranieri has emerged as a possible replacement for the 42-year-old, the Italian still out of work following his sacking at Leicester less than a year on from securing a shock Premier League title.

Nantes could be his way back into football, though, after Kita hinted he is a candidate, while adding that Claude Puel - reportedly under pressure at Southampton - will not be appointed as he is set for a move elsewhere.

54% - Leicester won 54% of their PL games under Craig Shakespeare last season (7/13), compared to just 20% under Ranieri (5/25). Elected. June 8, 2017

"Ranieri may be on the shortlist," Kita told CNews. "I inquired about Puel. He goes to another club.

"Laurent Blanc, no. A Portuguese coach? There is one in the short list. There are Frenchmen, I will not reveal their names."