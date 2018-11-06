Napoli clash a final for PSG - Neymar

Neymar has called on his Paris Saint-Germain colleagues to play Tuesday's crunch clash with Napoli as if it were "the last game of our lives".

Thomas Tuchel's side boast a 100 per cent record in Ligue 1 this term but it has been a different story in the Champions League.

Defeat to Liverpool on the opening matchday and a patchy 2-2 draw at home to Napoli last time out means PSG are third in Group C at the halfway stage, a point behind their Serie A opponents.

A typically white-hot atmosphere is likely to await them at the Stadio San Paolo and, in a video posted on his YouTube channel, Brazil star Neymar issued a rallying call.

"It's a very difficult match, it will be a final for us," he said.

"We know we have to win this game and we hope to have a good match to get a great result.

"Again, we must approach it as if it were the last game of our lives."

Neymar has scored nine goals over the course of 10 Ligue 1 appearances this term and has three in three in the Champions League, although a hat-trick in the 6-1 demolition of Red Star Belgrade accounts for the latter tally.