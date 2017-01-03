Napoli confirm Pavoletti signing

Napoli have confirmed the signing of Leonardo Pavoletti from fellow Serie A side Genoa for a reported transfer fee of €13million.

The 28-year-old has been training with Maurizio Sarri's team ahead of the completion of his switch from Ivan Juric's side.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis took to Twitter earlier on Tuesday to suggest that the deal was done, writing "welcome Leonardo", and the club have since announced the conclusion of the deal.

"Napoli confirm the signing of Leonardo Pavoletti," they said in a statement. "The striker, who was playing with Genoa, has signed a contract and he has chosen number 32."

Pavoletti posted a lengthy goodbye message to Genoa fans through his Facebook and Instagram channels.

"I say goodbye to Genoa after two intense, happy years, full of excitement, enthusiasm and hard work," he wrote.

"I thank the president, the club, the coach (past and present), team-mates, the fans, the shop workers, the gardeners, the caretakers of the sport centre and the stadium...

"I'm grateful for every word, criticism, compliment, pat on the back and smile you have given me.

"I was born by the sea, in Livorno. I was born again by the sea, in Genoa. Now I'll find another sea, for another adventure."

Pavoletti has scored four goals in 10 appearances in all competitions this term despite struggling with injury problems.

His arrival is expected to hasten the departure of Manolo Gabbiadini, who has been linked with Stoke City and Sampdoria.