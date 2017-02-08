Napoli don't need me - PSG star Cavani marvels at old club

Edinson Cavani is happy at Paris Saint-Germain and feels former club Napoli are doing just fine without him.

The Uruguay international made his name in Europe across three prolific years in Naples, during which he scored 104 goals.

The forward hen moved to Parc des Princes and has returned to a central striking role this season, admirably filling the void left by Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure and also moving past a century with the capital club.

He is still remembered fondly at Stadio San Paolo, but insists an emotional return is not on the cards just yet.

"I watch [Napoli] when I'm not playing," he told Corriere del Mezzogiorno. "I really like the game that they offer, it is a strong team.

"I am very happy here at PSG, but we cannot know what the future holds. Today, Napoli are so strong that they do not need me."

One reason for that strength is the sensational form of Dries Mertens.

The Belgium international has 20 goals in 28 matches across all competitions for Maurizio Sarri's side, with his third hat-trick since the start of December coming in last Saturday's 7-1 demolition of Bologna.

But despite his evident prowess in front of goal, Cavani does not consider the free-scoring 29-year-old – who joined Napoli from PSV in during the same close season he signed for PSG – to be an out-and-out striker.

"He is a great player, very strong, smart and clever," he added. "But in my opinion he is not a centre-forward.

"We have the same characteristics, he also acts as a central striker but, in my opinion, he is not. It is a matter of centimetres."

Napoli lie third in Serie A, six points behind defending champions Juventus having played a game more.